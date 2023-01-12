Search continues for missing Saanich girl who may be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Investigators with the Saanich Police Department continue to search for a high-risk missing teen who was last seen in the municipality on Dec. 19.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who stands 5'6" tall with an average build and black hair.

On Thursday, police said they learned Edwards-Helgason was in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood as recently as Jan. 10.

Police say the photos of the teen released Thursday are considered recent.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Otherwise, anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

Investigators are also looking to identify a man who may have information on her whereabouts, pictured below.

On Jan. 7, police said the man was last seen at a hotel in Burnaby, B.C., on Jan. 3.