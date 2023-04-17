Search continues for missing Woodstock man

Woodstock police are hoping the public can help them find a missing man.

The 46-year-old, who has only been identified as William, was last seen on March 27 in the area of Ingersoll Road and Dundas Street.

Police issued a missing person alert on April 4 and then again on Monday.

Anyone who may have seen William, or knows where he is, is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.