Search continues for plane carrying men with ties to southern Alberta

Search and rescue personnel are continuing to comb a region in northwestern Ontario for any sign of the plane being flown by two Alberta men.

Family members told CTV News John Fehr and Brian Slingerland, both from Alberta, were headed to Marathon from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. on April 14 when the plane they were in went off radar.

Crews have been looking for them ever since, but bad weather in the area has hindered their efforts.

Now that the weather has cleared, searchers say they're conducting grid searches near points of interest.

They are also deploying additional crews as needed whenever they receive a tip.

"Since we had the CP140 Aurora join the team yesterday, they provided further data to go over to establish two points of interest that may warrant more visual search," said Capt. Christopher Dube, public affairs officer with the air task force based in Sault Ste. Marie.

It's not known exactly where in Alberta the men live, but Slingerland does have family in the Lethbridge area.