Search crews say woman rescued after fall along Metro Vancouver trail was 'extremely hypothermic'

Search crews were called to rescue a hiker on a Metro Vancouver trail who became hypothermic after a fall in steep terrain over the long weekend.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue said it was called at about 3 p.m. on Family Day, after a woman tumbled in a heavily treed area on Swan Falls trail, near the Buntzen Lake lookout.

"She took a tumble where she was pretty banged up and limping," Alan Hurley, search manager and member of the long-line helicopter team, told CTV News Vancouver.

"The crews said she seemed to be putting on a brave face but once they got there and started treating her they could tell she was in a lot of pain and extremely hypothermic."

Hurley said the search team made a decision to get to her quickly using a long-line team with a stretcher. They were able to treat her, give her heat vests and fly her directly to an area where she could be taken to hospital.

By the time they were able to help her, the crew only had about 30 minutes of daylight left.

"If they had to stay in the dark at night it would've been quite horrendous for her," Hurley said, adding that the hiker didn't seem properly prepared for the hike, which includes challenging terrain.

"In some sections it's vertical, it's very cold and there is lots of fresh snow higher up."

While temperatures in Metro Vancouver got up to about 7 C on Monday, the region is facing a cold snap in the days ahead. A special weather statement from Environment Canada says temperatures could get as low as -10 C overnight and feel much colder with wind chill. Highs aren't expected to get above 1 or 2 C.

"Please go prepared," Hurley said in a message to all hikers. "It's sub-zero temperatures, fresh snow in steep terrain."