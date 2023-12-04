Search effort underway for boater missing off Nanaimo
A search effort has been launched for a missing boater who was last seen off the coast of Nanaimo three days ago.
Ryan Pratt, 35, lives on a sailboat moored off of Hammond Bay, according to Mounties. His friends reported him overdue on Saturday morning, after he was last seen heading toward his boat in a small skiff Friday afternoon.
Police said they checked the sailboat, but Pratt wasn’t there. His red aluminum skiff was also found washed up on a nearby island, and a canoe he used was found adrift.
An “extensive search” of the shoreline by Nanaimo Search and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the RCMP West Coast Marine Services has come up empty as of Monday afternoon.
Police are urging anyone with information about Pratt’s whereabouts to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment at 250-754-2345.
-
Calgary teens buddy up with police officers at annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ eventStudents from nine different Calgary schools went on a shopping spree at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday as part of the Calgary Police Service's 17th annual Shop with a Cop event.
-
Feed Ontario illustrates reality of Hunger Report with interactive websiteFeed Ontario is using an interactive website to illustrate the harsh reality facing those who are struggling to put food on the table.
-
-
108-year-old temperature record broken during B.C. stormThe atmospheric river that battered southern B.C. Monday and Tuesday brought with it a mass of warm air that led to record high temperatures in nine communities across the province, including one city where the previous record had stood for 108 years.
-
Canada vows to triple nuclear power production by 2050The nuclear renaissance is in full effect as Canada joins an international movement to dramatically increase the amount of nuclear energy produced across the country.
-
Yarmouth man charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences: N.S. RCMPNova Scotia RCMP says a 50-year-old Yarmouth man has been charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences.
-
Prince Edward Island predicts a $98.6 million deficit in 2023-2024The Prince Edward Island government released a fiscal and economic update Wednesday, projecting a larger deficit than expected in the 2023 operating budget.
-
Woman, 46, dead after minivan crashes into Saanich homeA 46-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash at a home in Saanich on Wednesday.
-
City to axe 311 email option in effort to improve wait timesStarting next year, Winnipeg residents will no longer be able to email 311, after staff identified it as one of the least effective ways to contact the city service.