Search effort underway for missing senior and his dog in Whistler, B.C.

A search effort has been launched involving police, firefighters, multiple search and rescue teams and the public in Whistler, B.C., after a senior and his dog went missing Monday.

Robert McKean, 80, was last seen on Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way, according to Whistler RCMP. He was walking his dog Lexi, a white and ginger Cavalier spaniel.

Whistler Search and Rescue, Mounties, the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service and Whistler Fire Services searched for the senior into the night Monday, police said. The search party continued Tuesday, joined by search and rescue teams from Squamish and Pemberton.

According to Mounties, the search and rescue teams are focusing on the Upper Alpine neighbourhood, while members of the public who want to help are asked to search in the Emerald Forest area.

McKean is described as 5’6” tall with a “slim build” and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball cap, blue jeans and a blue Canucks hoodie.

Anyone who has seen McKean or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044. Those organizing searches are asked to email Whistler Search and Rescue at whistler.sar@telus.net.