Search efforts continue for two missing people, plane

The search continues for a small plane with two people on board that went missing about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie last Thursday.

Poor weather has hampered search efforts several times over the last week.

The Piper Comanche aircraft left Delhi, Ont., around 3:45 p.m. April 14 for Marathon. When it didn't arrive as expected, the NAVCAN flight information centre in London, Ont. contacted the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton.

Various helicopters and planes from several different agencies have been deployed and have searched along the flight plan and in the area of the missing aircraft's last known position near Wawa.

Residents should expect to see increased aircraft activity in the area involving the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), Canadian Coast Guard, Ontario Provincial Police and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton said in a tweet Tuesday evening.

Also on Tuesday, the Air Force's CP140 Aurora Long Range Patrol aircraft joined the search and an air task force has been set up at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.

Search and rescue crews are asking anyone who saw an aircraft flying along Highway 17 from Wawa south to Sault Ste. Marie around 6 p.m. April 14 to contact officials at 613-966-1178.

Officials have not identified the two occupants of the missing plane as per the wishes of both families.