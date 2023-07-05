Search efforts end as body of missing paramedic recovered in Kashechewan

The search and rescue efforts in Kashechewan First Nation came to a tragic end on Wednesday evening as the body of the missing paramedic was recovered.

Chief Gaius Wesley confirmed the news over Facebook this evening, that his body was recovered in the 5 o'clock hour.

Volunteers had been scouring the river for two days for any sign of the man with people even pitching in from nearby First Nations.

The paramedic had gone missing on Monday when he and another paramedic, along with a nurse had gone to get supplies.

After hitting a shallow area with their boat, the paramedic ended up in the water and was pulled into a strong current.

"We had 20 boats on the water with at least 50 men and women involved in the recovery operation today," Wesley said of the search yesterday.

The OPP dive team, search and rescue teams and a helicopter were also called in to assist with the effort.

Community members had been asked to stay out of the water for the time being so they could respect the search effort.

No other information has been released as of yet including whether there will be plans for a public service.