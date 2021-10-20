iHeartRadio

Search efforts wrap up for missing Barrie man

A Barrie police vehicle used for search and rescue purposes, taken on Wed., June 24, 2020 (Jim Holmes/CTV News)

A large police presence in Barrie wrapped up Wednesday morning after a missing man was found.

Police spent Tuesday night searching for the Barrie man and had a command post set up at a water filtration plant on Big Bay Point Road.

The man was later found at an Essa Road hotel after an employee recognized him from photos tweeted out by Barrie police.

Police indicate the man was transported to hospital. 

