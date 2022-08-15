Search ends for missing Midland boy

Police say an 11-year-old Midland, Ont. boy reported missing Monday morning has since been found.

Officers with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment had requested help from the public to find the First Nations boy after he left his Galloway Boulevard home on foot Sunday night and failed to return.

Early Monday afternoon, police confirmed the child had been located safe.

"Family and officers wish to thank those community members and media partners who assisted in this search," OPP stated in a release.