Search ends for missing Sask. boy after remains found

The search for a missing 5-year-old Saskatchewan boy has ended after his remains were found on Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the discovery of Frank Young,” Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Fabian Head wrote in a statement shared on social media.

“His remains were found in the water at Red Earth Cree Nation.”

Young was reported missing in the community on April 19.

He was last seen around noon of that day, playing in the front yard of his home, although he may have been spotted at a local playground around 2:30 p.m., according to RCMP.

Abduction was not suspected in his disappearance.

The intensive search that followed saw hundreds of volunteers take part, assisting police and other agencies.

While an extensive ground search was conducted, in the weeks following his disappearance the search effort largely focused on a river which runs through the community.

Head said more information will be released during a planned media conference.

“For now, we ask for your prayers and continued support during our time of grief.”

Saskatchewan RCMP say there is no indication of suspicious circumstances but further investigative steps will be taken, including an autopsy.

“This is not how anyone wanted the search for Frank to end. Our deepest condolences are with Frank’s family, loved ones, and community who have been greatly impacted by this tragedy,” Carrot River RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Richard Tonge said in a news release.

“We would like to thank everyone within the community and beyond who assisted in the search for Frank.”