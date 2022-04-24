Search ends for plane that went missing after taking off from Delhi, Ont.

Search efforts were called off Sunday for a plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never made it to its destination in northern Ontario.

"After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people onboard an aircraft that was reported missing on Thursday, April 14 during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ontario has been suspended," read a press release from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

It also said the search will be handed over to the OPP as a missing person's case.

The Piper Comanche aircraft took off from the Delhi Airport in Norfolk County around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Search efforts were initially focused on an area about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie where it was last detected by radar and flight tracking technology.

However they weren't able to locate the emergency transmitter.

Search teams had to deal with hilly terrain and changing weather conditions.

The CAF said the search consisted of 75 flights over a 10-day period and the Air Task Force "flew 360 hours and covered approximately 17,300 square kilometres."

More than 100 military, coast guard and civilian searchers took part in the operation, as well as coordination and support personnel.

According to the CAF, they only suspend an air search once it had been "determined that the likelihood of survivability is no longer viable based on survivor models" and all leads to find the missing aircraft have been exhausted.

They add that no further air searches will be conducted unless new information is received about survivors.

After 10 days of searching, #JRCCTrenton has made the difficult decision to suspend the search for a missing Piper Comanche with 2 persons on board. Our thoughts are with family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/REtVKkHVRV