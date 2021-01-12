The search for a missing kayaker is expanding up the west coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

Timothy Ross, 38, left Ella Beach in Sooke at 12:15 p.m. Sunday and was supposed to return to his home in Langford by 4 p.m. Sooke RCMP were notified that he was missing at 5:42 p.m.

Members of the Juan de Fuca and Salt Spring Island search and rescue teams have been searching since Sunday night.

SAR senior manager Vickie Webber said teams are back out Tuesday and will be heading up the coast to Port Renfrew to start searching after high tide.

The Royal Canadian Air Force and United States Coast Guard are also assisting in the search.

“It is conceivable that he has made it all the way across to Neah Bay, (Wash.), potentially,” said Sooke RCMP Sgt. Kevin Shaw

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for western Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

Ross is described as an experienced outdoorsman and was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with a maroon striped wool toque.

He is believed to be in a blue and purple Jackson Adventure-brand river kayak.

“Information has been coming in since (Sunday) evening and overnight and we are hopeful he is still as the witnesses said – still paddling and heading west from Sooke and hopefully we can find him safely,” said Shaw.

Anyone with information about Ross’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.