Search for B.C. man in Manitoba continues

The search for Keith Zajac, a 55-year-old resident of Squamish BC, is entering its third week.

Zajac was on his way to Ontario for a family fishing trip, but was last heard from after checking into the Super 8 motel in Brandon on July 31.

“It may not be a rescue, it might be a recovery, but I’m still quite hopeful,” says Jeff Zajac, Keith’s brother, who adds being back at home has been difficult for him.

“I’m finding having to come home and talk to my sons and my parents has been pretty hard,” he says. “It’s a lot easier to communicate with the professionals there than deal with the emotions here.”

Searches continue to be conducted by RCMP Manitoba, as well as volunteer groups like the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team.

“We had several people and agencies out searching,” says Cpl. Julie Courchaine. “We were in the air, we were on the river there with boats as well, and a land search. And still we’re not able to locate Keith.”

Outreach and offers of support from community members to Zajac has been overwhelming and has him planning to return to Brandon soon. “I was talking to my work about taking some extra time, my brother’s wife Pam, she’s also talking about coming down to meet some of the people that have been involved in this,” Jeff said. “So it’s just up in the air, we’re just trying to work out logistics and stuff now.”

Keith Zajac is described as five-foot-10 and 175 pounds with short blonde/grey hair and beard. Anyone with information is asked to contact Blue Hills RCMP or Manitoba Crime Stoppers.