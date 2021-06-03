Search for Calgarian Matthew Brenner stretches beyond a month

Calgary police are reaching out to the public once again for clues that might help them locate a man who has been missing since mid-April.

Officials say Matthew John Stephen Benner, 26, was last seen at his home in the 9700 block of Elbow Drive S.W. on April 15.

He was believed to be "heading to the woods" but hasn't been seen since.

"No specific area was mentioned in relation to the direction of travel and it is believed he may have been travelling on foot," police said in a release.

Benner was reported missing on May 2, after family and friends became concerned for his welfare.

He is described as:

6' (183 centimetres) tall

130 lbs (59 kilograms)

Short, thinning brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3"