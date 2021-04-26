Search for Dodge truck involved in Parkland road rage continues

RCMP are searching for information about an incident where two cyclists were harassed and sprayed with gravel.

Jill Jordan was cycling west of Edmonton in Parkland County with her friend on April 20 when a truck driver began to yell obscenities at them. The driver veered towards them and then drove away. The truck came back a second time but spun his tires to spray gravel towards the pair of cyclists.

In a news release sent Monday, RCMP said they are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of the truck.

According to RCMP, the incident took place sometime between 5:20 p.m. and 5:29 p.m. near Woodbend Road near the Woodbend Community Hall.

Mounties describe the individual as a white man with short dark hair, dark beard and moustache.

The truck the man was driving is a dark grey Dodge Ram 2500 four-door pickup with rust around the driver’s side back wheel well, RCMP say.

A photo of the individual driving the Dodge truck involved in the road rage incident in Parkland County (Supplied/RCMP)

Police ask anyone with information or who can identify the person or vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.