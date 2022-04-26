Search for Elnaz Hajtamiri continues as ex-boyfriend's lawyer appears in court

It has been 104 days since Elnaz Hajtamiri was violently abducted from a Wasaga Beach home by three men posing as cops, claiming to have a warrant for her arrest.

Hajtamiri, who also went by the surname Tamiri, has not been seen or heard from since her kidnapping on Jan. 12.

Nine days after her disappearance, police charged her former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, 34, of Montreal, with criminally harassing her.

In court on Tuesday, Lilo's lawyer in Quebec once again asked for disclosure from the Crown to better understand what evidence police may have gathered on his client.

Provincial police say the Montreal man is offering investigators little help finding his ex-girlfriend.

Lilo is scheduled to appear back in court on June 7.

THE ABDUCTION

On the evening of Jan. 12, police said three suspects forcibly dragged a barefoot Hajtamiri through the snow from a house in Wasaga Beach where she had been hiding out with family after being the victim of a vicious attack in Richmond Hill.

Police said the suspects put the 37-year-old woman into a white Lexus SUV and took off.

Earlier this month, two men were identified in connection with an assault on Hajtamiri that happened weeks before she was abducted.

PARKING GARAGE ATTACK

York Regional Police said Hajtamiri was struck in the head with a frying pan in the underground parking garage of her Richmond Hill home on Dec. 20.

The two men fled in a vehicle when a concerned citizen interrupted the assault that left Hajtamiri with roughly 40 stitches.

Police confirmed a tracking device was seized, which her family said was found on her car after the assault.

Police said they believe the assault and kidnapping are connected.

Riyasat Singh, 23, of Mississauga, was arrested, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Harshdeep Binner, 23, of Brampton.

Both men face charges of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.

A MOTHER'S PLEA

For more than three months, Fariba Hajtamiri has wondered where her daughter could be and what the person(s) responsible want.

"We don't have a lot to offer you, but we will give it all to you to let her come with us," the mother begged. "We don't know, is she alive or safe?"

No one has been arrested in connection with the abduction, and police have yet to name any suspects.

"Dear Elnaz, be strong. We will never stop to find you," her mother said.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7250 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.