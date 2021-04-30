Search for man, missing for more than a month, continues in Calgary

More than a month after he was reported missing by his family, Calgary police say they are no closer to finding 26-year-old Jordan Boucher.

Officials say Boucher came to Calgary last November, driving from Salmon Arm, B.C.

Several months later, on March 18, he was reported missing by his family.

Police say Boucher was last seen at the Flying J truck stop, located at 11511 40 St. S.E., the evening of March 5.

Officials say he was known to frequent the Roadking Truck Stop, located in the 4900 block of Barlow Trail S.E., and the Denny's restaurant, located at 11511 40 St. S.E.

Police say he was looking for employment in the trucking industry.

When he came to Calgary, police say he had a white, four-door 2020 Volkswagen Jetta with B.C. plates KR249R. The vehicle also had a wolf sticker on its back bumper.

Police say the vehicle is also missing and asks the public to be on the lookout.

Boucher is described as 1.88 metres (6'2") tall, 81 kilograms (179 pounds), with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Boucher’s disappearance, his movements any time after March 5, or the location of his vehicle, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips