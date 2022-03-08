Search for missing 10-year-old in Mitchell stretches into fifth day

Crews continue to search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing at Whirl Creek in Mitchell on Sunday.

Divers were in the water on Wednesday, using sonar to focus on areas a few hundred metres downstream from where the girl was last seen.

The search for a missing 10-year old girl continues in Mitchell today. OPP uniform members and specialty units are working with @PEFD_WPFD in a coordinated push to locate the child. Here's a look at this afternoon's search effort. #PerthOPP ^dr pic.twitter.com/a7g3YyW72R

Officials said they’re committed to finding the young girl. Many searchers are local firefighters who have been at the scene every day.

“These are volunteer firefighters, they all have regular day jobs,” Perth East Fire Chief Bill Hunter said. “Having employers that allow them to leave work and, in this case, stay away from work, you can’t even put a dollar figure on that.”

The search started on Sunday, and deteriorating conditions made it difficult for crews on Monday. Officials said weather improved on Tuesday, allowing a helicopter to follow the route of the river for hours. Water levels have also dropped.

Crews have asked residents to avoid the search area.

“It’s just too treacherous down here and the last thing we need is someone else going in the water,” Hunter said.

Late Tuesday, a collection of stuffed animals appeared on a bridge in Mitchell. Dozens more were added by Wednesday.

“All our firefighters, we get choked up when we drive by that,” Hunter said. “It’s certainly appreciated.”

Even though residents can’t aid in the search, they’re stepping up to help however they can.

“Nobody likes to sit back and watch other people do it. We’re a type of community that wants to jump in, get their hands in there and get involved somehow,” said Steve Walkom, owner of Walkom’s Valu Mart.

Community members have brought pizza, coffee and snacks to the search teams.

“Obviously we’d like to be there, walking along the edge of the river banks,” Walkom said. “But, with the time of year unfortunately it would create more of a hazard. This lets us help out in some way.”

Residents have also lent crews ATVs to help in the search.

“There’s a safety aspect, but there’s also the efficiency,” Hunter said. “Our crews are able to use the side-by-side and move the divers to different locations a lot quicker than having them walk from location to location.”

Officials said they’re taking the search day-by-day.

Our search continues...please give us some room...we appreciate the support of the community!



Keep the family in your prayers. https://t.co/vdbOk6eSfY