Search for missing 10-year-old in Mitchell stretches into third day

Crews continue to search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing at Whirl Creek in Mitchell on Sunday.

Police and firefighters were searching the banks of the creek on Tuesday and also moved to the Thames River with the help of a dive team and helicopter.

“We have a ground search that has expanded significantly,” Perth East Fire Chief Bill Hunter said.

Officials said search conditions were better on Tuesday, allowing the helicopter to follow the route of the river for hours. Water levels have also dropped.

Crews have asked residents to avoid the search area.

“It’s just too treacherous down here and the last thing we need is someone else going in the water,” Hunter said.

Even though residents can’t aid in the search, they’re stepping up to help however they can.

“Nobody likes to sit back and watch other people do it. We’re a type of community that wants to jump in, get their hands in there and get involved somehow,” said Steve Walkom, owner of Walkom’s Valu Mart.

Community members have brought pizza, coffee and snacks to the search teams.

“Obviously we’d like to be there, walking along the edge of the river banks,” Walkom said. “But, with the time of year unfortunately it would create more of a hazard. This lets us help out in some way.”

Residents have also lent crews ATVs to help in the search.

“There’s a safety aspect, but there’s also the efficiency,” Hunter said. “Our crews are able to use the side-by-side and move the divers to different locations a lot quicker than having them walk from location to location.”

The search is expected to resume on Wednesday. Officials said they’re taking it day-by-day.