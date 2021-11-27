Search for missing 22-year-old woman organized by Bear Clan

The search for a missing 22-year-old woman is on after the Winnipeg Police Service released an alert on Friday asking for the public’s assistance in finding her.

Police said Hailey Bittern was last seen on November 17 in the St. Vital area, and are concerned for her safety.

On Saturday, the Bear Clan helped organize a search.

“Today we’re out looking for Hailey Bittern. Hailey is a 22-year old-vulnerable youth,” said Angela Klassen Janeczko, coordinator of the West Broadway Bear Clan.

Janeczko said they received a report that Bittern could be in the North End area.

During Saturday’s search, the Bear Clan was searching along Selkirk Avenue, taping posters to street lamps and buildings in the area.

“We will be covering from Jarvis to Burrows, and from Main to Arlington today, trying to locate her whereabouts,” said Janeczko.

Bittern’s aunt, Olive Bouchie, said the family is worried about her. She said Bittern wasn’t doing well the last time they spoke.

“She had problems with where she was at, where she was staying. Maybe she ran away because of how she was being treated there.”

Despite those challenges, Bouchie said it’s unusual not to hear from her niece.

“She always contacted me, all the time,” said Bouchie.

Police describe Bittern as five feet eight inches, 155 pounds with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a light brown jacket, and tan Ugg style boots.

Janeczko said this is the second media release that has been put out regarding Bittern’s whereabouts.

The Bear Clan has been looking for her since last week, and they’re hoping to bring her home to her family.

“The family is very upset right now, they’re very worried about her. They just want her home safe and really want to know where she is,” said Janeczko.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hailey Bittern can contact the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.