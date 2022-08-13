Search for missing boy ends tragically

The search for a 9-year-old boy from Seguin Township in northeastern Ontario who went missing during a family camping trip has ended in tragedy, CTV News has learned.

Everett Freeman disappeared Friday afternoon on in Totem Pole Bay on Huckleberry Island on the waters of Georgian Bay, Ontario Provincial Police said.

His body was found Saturday after a major search effort involving multiple canine units, aviation services, underwater search & recovery unit and the marine unit.

"No foul play is suspected," police said Saturday.