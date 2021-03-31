Search for missing Calgary man underway at property near Bergen, Alta.

RCMP and search and rescue teams are combing a property near Bergen, Alta. looking for a missing Calgary man.

Harvey Peter Pyra, 73, was doing chores on his property near Bergen Road and Range Road 45 on the morning of March 27 and has been out of contact since then.

Pyra was last seen wearing a green jacket and gray tuque. He is described as:

5’8” (1.73 m) tall

177 lbs. (80 kg)

Medium build

Grey hair

Brown eyes

Caucasian

RCMP in Didsbury are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-335-3381, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).