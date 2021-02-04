Family and friends are desperately trying to find a dog who went missing after a fatal collision in Duncan in which one of the animal’s owners died at the scene and the other is in critical condition.

Willow is a nine month old Cane-Corso Poodle cross and has a docked tail. She was ejected from her owners’ vehicle and then took off scared from the scene.

The accident happened late Sunday night on Gibbins Road in Duncan.

The lost-pet location group ROAM (Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing) has volunteers out searching for Willow and has put up missing posters.

Willow was last spotted Thursday morning running near the scene of the accident.

“The fact that she is running is good news,” says Lesli Steeves, founder of ROAM.

Family and friends would like to reunite Willow with the victims’ children.

“It’s just one more thing added to this layer of tragedy,” adds Steeves. “If we can do anything to help, we really want to make that difference.”

If you spot Willow, ROAM says you can try to gently approach her, but do not yell out her name or pursue her if she flees.

You are also asked to call ROAM at 778-977-6260 as soon as possible. They are hoping you can provide them the time and location of the sighting, as well as the direction Willow was travelling and a photo, if possible.