Search for missing man, 72, continues in N.B. as RCMP obtain new info

The search for a missing 72-year-old man continues in New Brunswick as police follow up on new information related to the man’s disappearance.

Lucien Dubois was reported missing from Sunny Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon, after he was last seen on Friday.

Police say Dubois expressed intent to travel back to his home in Quebec via Route 108 and was subsequently reported missing to police two days later.

The Sunny Corner RCMP has obtained video surveillance footage that confirms Dubois was seen at the Irving gas station in Sunny Corner around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Officers have also been in contact with a Pokemouche resident who says they interacted with an elderly man matching Dubois’ description and driving a Nissan Sentra at their residence on Highway 11.

Police and Dubois’ family are concerned for his well-being, particularly due to a medical condition that may cause Dubois to become disoriented.

Police say Dubois is five feet five inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes. Dubois was last seen wearing a black hoodie and short pants.

The Sunny Corner RCMP have released images from the gas station surveillance footage recorded on Friday to help the public identify and locate Dubois.

Dubois is believed to be driving his vehicle, a grey 2010 Nissan Sentra with a Quebec licence plate number G6L 2N5.

Anyone with information on Dubois’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Sunny Corner RCMP at 506-843-9400.