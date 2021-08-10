Search for missing man ends with discovery of body in Greater Sudbury

Update

Sudbury police say the search for a missing local man has come to an end after closing Radar Road, between the Radar Base and Skead Road, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a body was discovered just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Radar Road in Hanmer.

The discovery is being investigated by the Ministry of Labour in conjunction with the Coroner's Office.

Original Report

Sudbury police have released a few new details about an investigation into a missing local man after closing Radar Road between the Radar Base and Skead Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation involves 45-year-old Shawn Caouette.

Officers were sent out to the Radar Road area in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer around 10:40 p.m. on Monday to look into a missing person case, police spokesperson Sara Kaelas told CTV News in an email.

Police received a call from the missing man's colleague saying there was a concern for his well-being after Caouette's transport truck was found idling on the side of the road with his personal items inside.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services were called in to help the ground search effort using their infrared camera because the heavy rain made a canine track and drone search impossible.

Police appealed to the public about Caouette's whereabouts on social media just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday. At 9:12 a.m., police asked people to stay away from the former military radar station near the airport as the investigation continued.

"Police asked that community members refrain from attending the area, as several onlookers had been frequenting the area. Police then closed the road as an additional necessary step in this ongoing investigation," Kaelas said.

Caouette is described as five foot five inches tall, 190 pounds, heavy build, short black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball hat.

"There is no concern for public safety at this time," Kaelas said. "It is not a stand off situation. At this point in time, the cause of this situation is currently unknown."

Anyone with information about Caoeuette and his whereabouts is asked to call police at 705-675-9171.

More details to come as they become available.