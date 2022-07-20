Search for missing man in The Blue Mountains ends
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
The search for a 19-year-old man in The Blue Mountains has ended on its fifth day.
Provincial police say the man was found "healthy and safe" after being reported missing on Saturday in the area of Arlberg Crescent.
The OPP Emergency Response Team, K9 unit and Aviation team assisted with the search for the Etobicoke man, who police said was last seen on Sunday but repeatedly ran back into a wooded area.
Police have not commented on where the man was found but offered thanks to the public for its help.
