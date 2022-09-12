iHeartRadio

Search for missing Penetanguishene woman ends: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police officers. (File Photo)

Police say a Penetanguishene woman reported missing over the weekend has been located safe.

According to provincial police, the 58-year-old woman was found in the Toronto area on Monday, two days after she was last seen leaving a Penetanguishene residence and getting into a cab.

Officers extended their thanks to the community for assisting in the missing person investigation.

