Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Moonglo neighbourhood

It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Moonglo area of town.

No new information was found during an aerial and ground search over the weekend in the area where he was last, Sudbury police said in an update Tuesday morning.

While there is no specific information to suggest that Vagnini is in the Moonglo area, police said they are deploying 10 people to search the neighbourhood using a drone Tuesday afternoon.

"We are continuously in contact with Sirius XM, cellular companies and banking establishments; however, these investigative tactics have not generated any leads regarding the whereabouts of Michael Vagnini or the black 2021 Ram 1500 truck with Ontario license plate BK22178," Sudbury police said.

"We continue to ask community members to be on the lookout for the vehicle in both public and private parking lots across the city and for residents and business owners to check all outbuildings on your property."

The last time Vagnini was seen was on a home surveillance video around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 27 driving his truck westbound on McCharles Lake Road.

A truck matching the same description was seen on another surveillance video shortly after 5:40 p.m. that evening on RR55 west of Highway 24 travelling east towards Lively.

Police said he could also be outside the area.

Vagnini was last seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie, green pants and black running shoes.

There is concern for his health due to some required medication he has now been without for more than a week and a half.

"As a result, he may appear confused and disoriented," police said, stopping short of providing any details on his medical condition.