Search for missing teen has been suspended, family says

The search for a missing teen last seen more than a week ago in Winnipeg has been suspended after a body that has yet to be identified was found.

The sister of Inuka Gunathilaka confirmed to CTV News on Thursday that the search for her brother has been suspended.

His family last saw their 16-year-old son on May 24 as he headed off to school. Since then a desperate search by friends and family has been underway to find the boy.

However, the search party which organized a Facebook group, announced in a post Wednesday that police had discovered a body and there are indications it may be that of Inuka's.

Udaya Annakkage, who has been organizing the search, said police are in the process of identifying the body.

"We thought the search had been going for several days, and we thought we would just hold the search and wait for the outcome of the police investigation," Udaya Annakkage, who has been organizing the search.

Inuka was seen around 8:11 a.m. on May 24 at Fort Richmond Collegiate where he dropped off some books at the library and then left.

The family was able to find security pictures and videos of Inuka visiting a 7/11 and Tim Hortons that morning in the area. The search group told CTV News they were able to track Inuka's movements that morning up Pembina Highway from Killarney Avenue to Thatcher Drive.

But after that, the video trail stopped.

Annakkage said more than 200 people have been involved in the search. He said there are many mixed feelings as they await news from police.

"Some are reluctant to accept it, still having some hope that the body is not Inuka's," he said. "From my point of view, until we see confirmation from police, I don't want to come to 100 per cent acceptance."

Const. Claude Chancy, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, told CTV News on Thursday morning that police are not commenting on the case at this time.

The Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit has been investigating.

Inuka's family told CTV News police have contacted them, and are expected to release more details to the media.