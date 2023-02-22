iHeartRadio

Search for missing vulnerable child ends, police say


York Regional Police GENERIC IMAGE

Police in York Region say the search for a missing Georgina boy has ended.

The service says the 12-year-old was found in good health and has been reunited with his family.

Police issued an appeal to the public for help locating the boy after he went missing Tuesday afternoon.

York Regional Police thanked the public for its assistance with the investigation.

