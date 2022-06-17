Search for missing woman, dog near Kelowna's flooded Mission Creek paused over safety concerns
Safety concerns have forced a pause in the search for a Kelowna, B.C., woman who might have been swept away in the raging waters of Mission Creek.
Kelowna RCMP say 31-year-old Chelsea Cardno was last seen on Tuesday as she left with her German shepherd dog, J.J., for a walk through the Mission Greenway, bordering Mission Creek.
Cardno's vehicle was found in that area later that day and a full scale search began.
Rescue efforts have been complicated because snowmelt and recent heavy rains have turned the usually placid creek into a torrent.
Search teams have been unable to approach potentially unstable river banks and checks of other areas of the greenway have turned up no sign of Cardno or her dog.
RCMP say the search could resume over the weekend, if levels of Mission Creek recede.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.
