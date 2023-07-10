Search for missing woman Melissa McDevitt suspended in Sooke
A second search for a 39-year-old woman who went missing in the Sooke backcountry in December has been suspended.
Members of Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue led the search in the Charters River area over the weekend with support from the Sooke RCMP and several volunteer search groups from across the region.
The weekend search was organized after new information was gleaned from the smartwatch of Melissa McDevitt, who last spoke with her family on Dec. 8 before heading out on a hike.
Despite the best efforts of approximately 80 searchers from 11 search and rescue agencies, nothing of significance was located and the RCMP have suspended the search, police said in a statement Monday.
"We would like to acknowledge the significant efforts of Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue and all other assisting SAR agencies during this search period, particularly through challenging terrain during very warm weekend weather," Sgt. Kevin Shaw of the Sooke RCMP said in the statement.
"The RCMP will continue to investigate Melissa's disappearance in pursuit of answers for the McDevitt family."
Anyone with information about McDevitt's disappearance is asked to call the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.
