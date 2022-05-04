Search for missing woman on Vancouver Island continues

The search for a missing woman who arrived on Vancouver Island from Regina last week is ongoing, police say.

Nanaimo RCMP and fire investigators boarded a small sailboat moored at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans dock in Departure Bay in Nanaimo on Wednesday.

RCMP say that can't speak on what the search is related to, or if they've taken control of the vessel.

The vessel could be connected to the mysterious disappearance of Saskatchewan resident, Laura Huebner.

"I can’t confirm any other secondary searches," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP. "This is quite common when you have a missing person investigation."

According to a social media post, Huebner texted a photo to her father on April 25, showing her view from a sailboat.

When asked, police said they would not confirm of it was the same boat that the Mounties were searching on Wednesday, or what investigation the vessel may be a part of.

Forty-five-year old Huebner arrived at the Victoria International Airport in Sidney on Sunday, April 24. Police confirmed her arrival with CCTV footage taken at the airport. That was the last confirmed sighting of the woman, though she's believed to have travelled to Nanaimo.

Huebner was supposed to return to Regina on April 28 but did not.

On April 29, her family reported her missing to the Sidney RCMP, who opened a missing persons file.

That file has been concluded and Nanaimo RCMP have taken over the search.

"Our belief is that she travelled to the Nanaimo area and that’s why Sidney’s investigation has been concluded," said O’Brien. "We’ve picked up where they left off."

A social media post from Huebner’s brother-in-laws says her family is worried.

"With each day that passes, we grow more concerned for Laura’s safety," it reads.

"She has had no contact with her family," said O’Brien. "This is completely out of character and they’re extremely worried for her safety."

Police have released what they claim is the most current photo of Huebner. She is 5'8" and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, white hoodie and blue jeans.

"We’re starting from ground zero, working towards where she may be," said O’Brien. "We’re checking with all the sources in town."

"We have our general duty members as well and the investigation is being undertaken by our Serious Crimes Unit," he said.

Anyone with information on Huebner's whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.