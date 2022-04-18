Search for new Windsor police chief expected to take up to six months
The Windsor Police Services Board will go through the process of a nationwide recruitment for a new chief over the next several months.
The board will use a recruiting firm to help in the search. The process was discussed during the police board meeting on April 14, according to AM800 News.
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, who is chair of the police services board, said the search could take four to six months.
"Maybe a little longer because of the summer, that always add a level of complexity with recruitments," said Dilkens. "We hope certainly sometime later this year, we will be able to be in a position to announce a new chief for the Windsor Police Service."
Chief Pam Mizuno announced her retirement on March 23, with her last day on March 31. She spent 2.5 years in the position.
Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire has been acting chief since April 1.
The board said it plans to follow a transparent policy approved by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.
