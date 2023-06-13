Search for person in crisis turns up nothing, North Bay police say

The North Bay Police Service said Tuesday evening that efforts to find an armed man reportedly in crisis have ended with officers not finding anything despite an extensive search.

"The North Bay Police Service, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, has concluded an extensive search of the area of Dupont Road, Highway 11 South, and Lakeshore Drive," police said Tuesday evening.

"Police had received a report of a male in the area who was reportedly carrying a firearm and believed to be in a state of crisis. Police found nothing during the search to substantiate the report of an individual with a firearm in the area. Members of the public are no longer asked to avoid the area."

Original story:

The North Bay Police Service said Tuesday it is searching for a man believed to be carrying a firearm who is also in “a state of crisis.”

Police received a report that the man was “travelling along the railway tracks in the area of Dupont Road, Highway 11 South, and Lakeshore Drive.”

He is described as an elderly, heavy-set white man wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans and carrying a rifle.

Both North Bay police and Ontario Provincial Police are trying to locate the man.

“At this time, the North Bay Police Service has not received reports of any violent actions taken by the individual,” police said.

“However, given the limited information currently available, the possibility does exist for there to be a danger to the public.”

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area if possible and to use extreme caution if they are required to enter the area.

Anyone who has seen an individual matching the description in the area or has information that could lead to locating the individual is asked to call the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555 and press 9 to speak with an officer.