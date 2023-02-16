Search for plane in distress in Timmins called off

A search for a plane in distress that began in Timmins on Thursday morning has been called off, officials say.

Scott Atkinson, the deputy chief of the Timmins Fire Department, told CTV News a call came in from someone witnessing a plane in the air with black smoke coming from behind it.

The plane headed downward somewhere between the area of Hersey Lake and Big Water Campground near Highway 655 north of Timmins, Atkinson said.

A Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry helicopter completed a thorough aerial search for the plane, but nothing was found, he told CTV News on Thursday afternoon.

Timmins police and fire crews were called to the area, but nothing has been found from the ground either.

The woman who reported the plane told CTV’s Sergio Arangio exactly what she saw.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she saw a long trail of black smoke and what appeared to be a plane making an emergency landing around 8:47 a.m.

“At first I thought it was a drone malfunctioning close by, but after looking carefully, I strongly believe it was a dark bush plane-sized aircraft without landing gear,” she said.

“Once we returned back on Highway 101, the smoke had started turning white with the black smoke still visible. Once we got onto the 655, I'm on the phone with 911.”

While it was an aircraft, the woman said she’s not sure what type.

“Not 100 per cent sure if it was a plane or helicopter,” she said.

“Looked 90 per cent like a plane to me. I don't understand how no one has reported seeing this other than my co-worker and I.”