Search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects extended to Alta. and Manitoba

The RCMP extended an Emergency Alert issued Sunday in Saskatchewan to Alberta and Manitoba.

RCMP are searching for two men described as dangerous that they believe are connected to an incident involving multiple random stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. early Sunday morning.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says multiple patients are being treated at multiple sites and says it's called in additional staff to handle what it described as an "influx of casualties."

The suspects are believed to be driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.

They were reportedly spotted in the Arcola Avenue area in Regina just before noon.

RCMP ask that people don't pick up hitchhikers and do not approach suspicious individuals. Report emergencies to 911.

