Search for teenager swept by Beaver River near Cold Lake, Alta. continues

Volunteers, search and rescue teams, a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter, and the RCMP are searching for a missing teenager who fell into the Beaver River on Saturday morning.

Seventeen-year-old Aaron Thir was fishing with his younger brother near Cold Lake, Alta. when got swept into the Beaver River.

Family members say Thir is a strong swimmer and that they hope he managed to get out of the river downstream and is simply lost.

A Facebook group with well over 2,000 members has been formed to help coordinate search and rescue efforts.

The teen is described as having red hair and black round glasses. Thir was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and shorts.

Wicked Watersport Rentals in Cold Lake donated some canoes and kayaks for the volunteer searchers to use in their efforts.

Anyone interested in helping aid in search efforts is asked to first visit the command centre at Highway 897 south of Cold Lake by the bridge spanning the Beaver River.

Police say the search effort is being hampered by the dense brush along the river banks in the area, as well as logs and rocks in the fast-moving river.

Search and rescue teams from across the region, including Bonnyville and Lloydminster, are assisting volunteers and officials in their efforts to try and locate the lost teen.