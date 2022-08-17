Search for Victoria man missing in Spain widens to neighbouring countries

The family of a Victoria man who has been missing in Spain for more than a month say they are broadening their search to neighbouring countries.

Scott Graham, 67, was last seen at the Canadian embassy in Madrid. According to Victoria police, he was reported missing to Spanish authorities on July 15.

Daughters Kaiza and Georgia Graham have been in Madrid for a week, staying near the embassy in an effort to track their father's movements and communicate directly with local police.

The sisters said Wednesday they have been uncovering "small bits and pieces" of information about their father's time in Madrid, but nothing that proves he is still in the Spanish capital.

"We are filling in the blanks however we are facing a lot of the same bureaucratic challenges that we were in Canada," Kaiza told CTV News.

"We haven’t got any new information that can prove that our dad is still in Madrid," Georgia added.

The daughters say embassy staff have been supportive – and so have complete strangers.

"We've been really blown away by the support we've received just from the kindness of people's hearts," Kaiza said, noting she and her sister were only able to travel to Madrid because of the thousands of dollars that were raised through an online crowdfunding campaign.

'HE WAS TRYING TO GET HIS MEDICATION'

The missing man is a kidney-transplant recipient, and has required daily anti-rejection drugs since his operation in 2014.

The sisters say their father was trying to replace his medication after losing his bag in Madrid in the days before his disappearance, but it's unclear if he was successful.

"We know that he was trying to get his medication," Kaiza said. "But we cannot yet confirm whether or not he has actually physically got his medication."

The daughters have translated their online missing-person posters into six languages, including French, Italian, German and Danish, in an effort to spread the search to neighbouring European countries.

"There are quite a few countries that he could get to by land without a passport," Georgia said.

"If he did not have his medication, we don't know what state of health he was or is in," Kaiza added. "That could very much affect his cognitive ability and his ability to navigate this very challenging situation."

Victoria police say they are working with Spanish officials to support the search effort.

The daughters are seeking tips about Scott's whereabouts through a Facebook page and an email account findscottgraham@gmail.com.

"We have gone through all the official routes and at this point it's mostly in our own hands," Kaiza said.

Scott is described as a white man who stands five feet, nine inches tall with a medium build. He has grey-white hair and blue eyes.