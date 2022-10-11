Search for wanted man in northern Sask. ends: Deschambault Lake RCMP

Sask. RCMP announced on Monday that Julius Austin Ballantyne, who was wanted for violating his statutory release, has been found.

Deschambault Lake RCMP originally asked for public assistance to find 29-year-old Julius Austin Ballantyne in an Oct. 7 news release.

Ballantyne, who had violated a condition of his statutory release after removing his electronic monitoring, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, RCMP said in a news release.

Police had suspected Ballantyne was in the Deschambault Lake or Prince Albert area.

RCMP said Ballantyne was arrested in Deschambault Lake.

Ballantyne will remain in police custody, according to the RCMP.