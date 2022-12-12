Search for woman, 80, ends nearly 24 hours after family reports her missing

Police with the Nottawasaga OPP say an 80-year-old woman reported missing Sunday afternoon near Tottenham has been found safe.

Provincial police say the Adjala-Tosorontio woman's family reported her missing after she left to run errands and never returned.

Several officers, including the emergency response team and OPP aviation unit, searched through the night and again on Monday for the missing senior.

Police say her vehicle had gotten stuck on a path off the road.

She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.