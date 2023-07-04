Search is on for paramedic believed to have drowned in Kashechewan, Ont.

A paramedic is believed to have drowned Monday evening, Chief Gaius Wesley of Kashechewan First Nation said in a video address.

“There was a boat accident just about five kilometres up river,” Wesley said on social media.

He said two paramedics and one nurse were on the boat and were headed to Fort Albany to get supplies.

“But they couldn’t get through, so they came back,” Wesley said.

“One of the paramedics hit a very shallow area. Their motor came off and their boat almost tipped over. Water started coming in and I guess they decided to jump out of the boat.”

The victim tried to swim after the boat, which was floating away, and got pulled “into a very fast current.”

The paramedic had only been in the area for two weeks, Wesley said. The fact someone that came to their community to help made it especially tragic, he said.

“It’s a very sad day,” Wesley said.

Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus sent his prayers to the community.

“The water currents were very strong,” Angus said.

“One paramedic didn't make it. There is a recovery operation underway now. Prayers for the paramedic and his family. Prayers for the community.”

OPP Const. Bev Gauthier told CTV News in an email the OPP were contacted at 7 p.m. July 3 by officials in Kashechewan.

“(There was a) report from Canadian Rangers that a vessel had capsized earlier in the day and one occupant did not surface,” Gauthier said.

The OPP’s emergency response team unit was engaged and as well as two helicopters from OPP Aviation Services.

“Two helicopters in the community assisted with negative results,” Gauthier said.

“OPP aviation attended this morning and the investigation is continuing.”