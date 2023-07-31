Search is on for person who killed white-tailed deer in city limits with a snare trap in Thunder Bay
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is hoping members of the public can help them find information on the recent killing of a white tailed deer in Thunder Bay.
“Conservation officers were dispatched to Rockwood Avenue and Hodge Street area, where a person had located a juvenile white-tailed deer that had been killed by a set snare adjacent to a city easement,” the MNRF said in a news release Monday.
“Officers launched an investigation on July 26 and are interested in speaking with area residents who may have additional information regarding this case.”
Under Ontario law, it is illegal to trap anything but rabbits and red squirrels using a suspended snare trap, unless a very specific type of trap is used.
To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667.
You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, click here.
