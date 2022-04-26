Search is on for three suspects in vandalism of Ukrainian building in Sudbury

Greater Sudbury Police are searching for three suspects in connection with damage done to the Ukrainian National Federation building last week.

Police released three pixilated security cam photos of the suspects Tuesday in hopes of generating tips on the case.

The incident took place on the evening of April 19 when the window of the building's vestibule was smashed.

"Through the investigation, detectives have determined that three people were present during and involved in the incident," police said in an email. "The same three suspects returned the night of April 20 … causing additional damage to the same window."

The incident is being investigated as a possible hate-bias crime.

Anyone with information related to the incident and/or the identities of the involved individuals is asked to contact Det. Const. Belanger at 705-675-9171, ext. 2338, or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.