Search is on for three suspects in vandalism of Ukrainian building in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police are searching for three suspects in connection with damage done to the Ukrainian National Federation building last week.
Police released three pixilated security cam photos of the suspects Tuesday in hopes of generating tips on the case.
The incident took place on the evening of April 19 when the window of the building's vestibule was smashed.
"Through the investigation, detectives have determined that three people were present during and involved in the incident," police said in an email. "The same three suspects returned the night of April 20 … causing additional damage to the same window."
The incident is being investigated as a possible hate-bias crime.
Anyone with information related to the incident and/or the identities of the involved individuals is asked to contact Det. Const. Belanger at 705-675-9171, ext. 2338, or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
-
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. womanPolice in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted listFour of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Brooks Bandits and Spruce Grove Saints battle again in AJHL finalIf there's one thing you can almost guarantee over the last 12 years in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, it's that either the Brooks Bandits or the Spruce Grove Saints will skate away with the league title.
-
Major Crimes investigating after man's body found in Parkland County ditchPolice are investigating after the body of a 37-year-old man was found in a ditch in Parkland County on Monday.
-
Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal chargesLondon police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
-
Saskatoon police charge two more teens in man's shooting deathTwo more teens have been charged in the death of a 27-year-old Saskatoon man.
-
Fraud risk management at B.C.'s $16B Site C dam project can improved: auditorBritish Columbia's auditor general says Crown-owned BC Hydro can improve its management of potential fraud risks at the $16 billion Site C dam project.
-
NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flightThe U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.
-