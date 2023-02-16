Search is on for Windsor’s official bird

Windsor was recently named a bird-friendly city by Nature Canada, but it doesn't have an official bird.

The city has partnered with Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island to help choose Windsor’s feathered mascot.

Nominations have been narrowed down to these five:

The peregrine falcon, which has often been spotted nesting under the ambassador bridge.

The common nighthawk, which hunts by flying with its mouth wide open.

The northern cardinal

The black capped chickadee

The tufted titmouse, this unique songbird has strong ties to this area.

Residents are invited to vote for their favourite online.