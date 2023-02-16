iHeartRadio

Search is on for Windsor’s official bird


The Ambassador Bridge Facebook page posted a picture of the two falcons perched high on the U.S. side with a view of Windsor in the background. (Ambassador Bridge / Facebook)

Windsor was recently named a bird-friendly city by Nature Canada, but it doesn't have an official bird.

The city has partnered with Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island to help choose Windsor’s feathered mascot.

Nominations have been narrowed down to these five:

  • The peregrine falcon, which has often been spotted nesting under the ambassador bridge.
  • The common nighthawk, which hunts by flying with its mouth wide open.
  • The northern cardinal
  • The black capped chickadee
  • The tufted titmouse, this unique songbird has strong ties to this area.

Residents are invited to vote for their favourite online.

12