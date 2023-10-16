Search launched after woman seeks help near Calgary's Telus Spark then disappears

Police conducted a major search for a woman in northeast Calgary on Monday night following a disturbing incident.

Police say around 5 p.m., someone near Telus Spark was approached by a woman in distress.

The woman was reportedly dressed in just a shirt and hat, with what appeared to be shin injuries.

She reportedly asked for help and said her boyfriend was trying to kill her.

According to police, moments later, a man approached the same bystander and asked if they had seen his girlfriend.

Neither the woman nor the man were around by the time police arrived.

The police K9 unit, HAWCS and multiple other officers searched for hours.

Police launched a drone to help scan the area.

Police say there had been no sign of the woman as of the time of this writing.

Anyone with information can contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.