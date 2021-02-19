A stolen handgun, drugs and cash seized by police in London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 are seen in this image released by the London Police Service.

London police seized more than $15,000 in drugs and cash as well as a loaded handgun during a search on Thursday.

Officers executed warrants at a residence on Exmouth Circle and on a vehicle, seizing:

  • 141 grams of cocaine, value $14,100
  • approximately $2,100 in cash
  • stolen, loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun
  • eight rounds of .45 caliber ammunition
  • cocaine press, digital scales, cell phones

As a result of the investigation, two London men, a 24-year-old and a 27-year-old, are jointly charged with:

  • possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
  • possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The 24-year-old is also charged with failing to comply with release order and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in London court Feb. 22.