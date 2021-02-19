London police seized more than $15,000 in drugs and cash as well as a loaded handgun during a search on Thursday.

Officers executed warrants at a residence on Exmouth Circle and on a vehicle, seizing:

141 grams of cocaine, value $14,100

approximately $2,100 in cash

stolen, loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun

eight rounds of .45 caliber ammunition

cocaine press, digital scales, cell phones

As a result of the investigation, two London men, a 24-year-old and a 27-year-old, are jointly charged with:

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The 24-year-old is also charged with failing to comply with release order and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in London court Feb. 22.