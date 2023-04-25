Search of inmate's cell at Abbotsford prison results in seizure of $32K worth of contraband

About $32,000 worth of drugs and weapons were seized from a prison in Abbotsford last week, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the CSC explained the contraband was located on April 19 during the search of an inmate’s cell at Matsqui Institution.

Michael Cadorin, the prison’s assistant warden, told CTV News that it has yet to be determined whether the contraband is linked to an organized operation.

“As to what initiated this investigation, CSC has a robust preventive security and intelligence capacity aimed at monitoring and investigating inmate activity, potential drug-smuggling attempts, and seizure of illicit substances,” Cadorin wrote in an email Tuesday.

Methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and the psychoactive component of cannabis are among the drugs officials say were seized there last week, along with “three edged weapons.”

“Illicit drugs and weapons are contraband and offenders found to be in possession of drugs and/or weapons will be subject to disciplinary action and/or criminal charges,” said Cadorin.

According to the CSC, the “total estimated institutional value” of the seizure is approximately $32,000.

The prison, which originally opened in 1966 as a drug dependency treatment facility for male federal inmates, has a capacity of 446, according to a description on the CSC’s website.

The CSC has set up an anonymous, toll-free tip line for federal institutions to receive information “about activities relating to security at its institutions” at 1-866-780-3784.