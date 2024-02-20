Search of Kenora home leads to seizure of nearly $15K in drugs: police

The OPP has charged six people after a search of a Kenora, Ont., home resulted in the seizure of nearly $15,000 in drugs.

The search took place on Friday around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Minto Avenue. Police seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and hydromorphone, as well as money, weapons and other items associated with drug trafficking. The estimated street value of the drugs is $14,600.

As a result of this investigation, six people – aged 20 to 45 years old – were charged with numerous drug-related offences.

Three of the suspects are in custody and three have been released. All accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later time.